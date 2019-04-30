Crowdfunding CBD Plan to Fill Space Vacated by "Wild West" Cannabis Suppliers

NOTTINGHAM, England, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nottinghamshire-based The Cannabis Oil Company (TCOC), which produces and retails cannabidiol (CBD) wellbeing products, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to expand its share of a UK market forecast to exceed £1.5 billion by 2020.

TCOC's campaign is the only one on leading crowdfund site CrowdCube. First stage target funding is £500,000, with investments already approaching half that.

TCOC, co-founded by fintech entrepreneur Freddie Reid, is focussing on ethical production plans, will be highly self-regulated in anticipation of future industry regulation and the squeezing out of "Wild West" CBD and medicinal cannabis suppliers.

It will produce and retail CBD products into the vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) market, primarily online, has appointed specialist clinicians to an advisory team.

TCOC and specialist pharmaceuticals supplier IPS Specials have formed a JV to grow share of the UK CBD market, initially making pharma-standard product available through 5,500 pharmacies, and for specific pharmaceutical applications in the UK & Europe.

IPS, founded in 2001, supplies 20,000 product lines to UK pharmacies, GPs and hospitals.

A proportion of TCOC profits will go towards clinical trials of cannabis-derived products, and support vulnerable people who rely on CBD and cannabis-based treatments.

Key is incremental growth to fill market space voided by unethical and unscrupulous CBD and medicinal cannabis suppliers as regulation begins to bite.

Freddie Reid said: "This is about investments by the people to benefit the people - the people being a community which has experienced or believes in the efficacy of CBD.

"The TCOC team composes serial entrepreneurs with wide-ranging business interests, turning over hundreds of millions of pounds. By putting resource behind clinical expertise, investment in the future of CBD and a recognition of its potential might be likened to the 21st century equivalent of business with a social conscience riding into the Wild West.

"There's a general lack of understanding of cannabis-derived products, legalities, and boundaries between recreational, medicinal and wellness, and where CBD fits in.

"Cannabis is, unfortunately, stigmatised. CBD - cannabidiol - is not cannabis, but a component of cannabis, does not create 'highs', and is legal. TCOC retails only CBD products."

Risk Warning & Important Information.

This is a UK-only investment opportunity.

Capital At Risk. Investments of this nature carry risks to your capital so please invest aware.

https://www.tcoconline.co.uk/pages/about-us

Contact: Press@cannabisoilcompany.co.uk