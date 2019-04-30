CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise Expands Presence in Texas

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile repair franchise in North America, is expanding with a new location in Victoria, Texas. The network congratulates Michael and Becky Dietzel on the opening of their first location with the franchise, CPR Victoria.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Victoria, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/victoria-tx/.





"We would like to welcome new store owners, Michael and Becky, to the network," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "With their experience and passion for the mobile repair industry, we know their team will succeed."

CPR Victoria is conveniently located in the Town and Country Shopping Center near other thriving businesses. Michael and Becky's team is ready to repair broken devices at budget-friendly prices. Customers can count on CPR Victoria to quickly repair their smartphones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, and more. As an added convenience, Michael and Becky's team provides a limited lifetime warranty on every repair. Should the repaired device malfunction due to faulty replacement parts or a technician's work, they will repair the device free of charge. Along with expert repairs and a limited lifetime warranty, the CPR Victoria team offers customers a free repair estimate before beginning any repair.

"We've lived here for ten years now, and we know the community has a need for professional and affordable device repairs," said Michael and Becky. "We're thrilled to provide the Victoria area with our services."

With eight years of experience in the industry, Michael and Becky are experts when it comes to cell phone repairs. Michael graduated from Angelo State University and returned home to the Victoria area after graduating. When they're not repairing devices and running their CPR store, Michael and Becky enjoy fishing and camping with their three sons. They're currently remodeling their house, which takes up most of their free time. To learn more about the services Michael and Becky's team offers, visit them at CPR Victoria.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Victoria is located at:

1305A East Airline Rd.

Victoria, TX 77901

Please contact the store at 361-746-1828 or via email: repairs@cpr-victoria.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/victoria-tx/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543489/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Franchise-Expands-Presence-in-Texas