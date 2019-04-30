BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Engineering Awarded EPA Grant to Develop Methods to Remove Toxic Contaminants from Water

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a technology innovator and full service environmental engineering solutions provider, announced today that its engineering subsidiary had been awarded an SBIR Phase I Competitive Grant by the Environmental Protection Agency in the amount of $100,000 to investigate solutions for the removal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water. PFAS have been linked to cancer, fertility problems, asthma, and more, and are present in a vast range of manufactured goods including food, common household products (e.g., cleaning products, cookware), and electronics. PFAS also pose widespread and serious water safety problems around the world, with governments and industry actively seeking new technologies and processes to eliminate PFAS from groundwater and drinking water.

The mission of the SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) program is to support scientific excellence and technological innovation through the investment of Federal research funds in technologies that have the potential for commercialization. The objective of 'Phase I' research grants are to establish the technical merit, feasibility, and commercial potential of the proposed research and development efforts, and to determine the quality of performance of the small business awardee organization prior to providing further Federal support.

Randall Moore, President of BLEST commented, 'the removal of PFAS contaminants from water presents an important and very difficult challenge. Our team's extensive work in environmental engineering and remediation combined with our comprehensive work in electro-chemistry, advanced oxidation processes and advanced water treatment solutions combine to make our team uniquely qualified to solve issues surrounding environmental PFAS.'

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo added, 'This is another example of BioLargo's unique ability to leverage its science and engineering capabilities to deliver innovative real-life solutions to big problems that threaten our water, air and life. We earn the trust of our clients every day by delivering results and value in the most difficult cases. We are also grateful to the US EPA for recognizing our capabilities and supporting our efforts in finding solutions for the removal of PFAS from the environment.'

