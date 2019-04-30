AnnuityAdvantage: How to Leave a Legacy for Your Children or Grandchildren

An annuity is foolproof, tax-advantaged and guaranteed

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / To leave a legacy for your children or grandchildren, consider a simple, foolproof way: an annuity.

"An annuity is the only gift guaranteed to keep on giving for a lifetime," says annuity expert Ken Nuss, CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, an online annuity marketplace.

Here's how you can create your durable legacy.

Buy a deferred income annuity for your child or grandchild. This type of annuity defers payments until a future date that you choose. It takes a single deposit of anywhere from $10,000 to $2 million.





An income annuity is foolproof because it has no cash value. "The recipient won't be able to blow the money on a fancy pickup truck," Nuss says. "And since he or she will receive a check from you every month, you'll be remembered fondly." Only a portion of the annuity payments will typically be taxable.





You can extend your legacy. With the right type of annuity and strategy, you may choose to have annuity payments continue to your children's children or grandchildren's children for the remainder of their lives too.

Find out how much of a legacy you can leave. Get a free, no-hassle quote for a deferred income annuity at https://www.annuityadvantage.com/annuity-rates-quotes/deferred-income-longevity-annuity-quote/ or call AnnuityAdvantage at (800) 239-0356.

"Over time, an initial deposit could yield 200% or 300% more in total gifts received," Nuss says. "What other financial product will let you do this? You will have created a legacy for yourself as well as a nice financial cushion for your heirs."

Nuss is the founder and CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, a leading online provider of fixed-rate, fixed-indexed and immediate-income annuities. Interest rates from dozens of insurers are updated on the AnnuityAdvantage site: https://www.annuityadvantage.com.

Ken Nuss

CONTACT:

Henry Stimpson, Stimpson Communications, 508-647-0705

Henry@StimpsonCommunications.com

SOURCE: AnnuityAdvantage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543350/How-to-Leave-a-Legacy-for-Your-Children-or-Grandchildren