The Saudi-owned developer has announced an ambition to have installed 5.8 GW of renewables capacity by 2024 and took a small step in that direction with its 66.7 MW Al Safawi Solar Plant.Saudi-owned Fotowatio Renewable Ventures today announced the start of commercial operations at the 66.7 MW Al Safawi Solar Plant in northern Jordan. The 150-hectare PV plant is the third to be developed in Jordan by Fotowatio, which was acquired by Saudi power company Abdul Latif Jameel Energy in 2015, and takes the developer's solar portfolio in the nation to 150 MW, following the Mafraq I and Mafraq II projects. ...

