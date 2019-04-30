Financial technology companyRiskFirst has appointed an experienced consultant as US Delivery Manager to provide enhanced service and support to its US client base.

RiskFirst has hired Amanda Flemming into a new role, as US Client Delivery Manager, focused on client success. Amanda will focus on ensuring clients gain maximum value from PFaroe RiskFirst's market-leading asset, liability and risk management technology platform.

Amanda is a key hire for RiskFirst, as it continues to expand its presence in the US. Amanda brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience from her 14 years at NEPC, where she provided investment advice to a varied client portfolio and had responsibility for key technology implementations, including PFaroe, which NEPC adopted in 2015.

Matthew Seymour, CEO of RiskFirst, says: "As our business continues to grow strongly in the USA we are eager to further improve the excellent service that our clients have always experienced. Amanda's experience of the US pensions industry, and of PFaroe, will bring an invaluable client perspective to the role. She will work closely with clients to understand and help grow their businesses by integrating PFaroe's unrivalled capabilities, adding real value to their businesses. Amanda's appointment is part of RiskFirst's commitment to strengthening our capabilities in the US, as well as delivering exceptional service."

About RiskFirst

RiskFirst is a financial technology company providing modern technology solutions to Asset Owners, Consultants, Insurers and Asset Managers to help grow and improve their business. Its core product PFaroe is web-based, available anytime and anywhere, and allows users to evaluate risk from multiple perspectives and to perform real-time scenario stress testing. Initially targeted to defined benefit pension plans, it is now the market leader in the UK and the US. Over 2,500 plans with more than $1tn in assets are now modelled on the PFaroe platform. RiskFirst has also recently launched a global fixed income attribution solution, which recognises the differing objectives, timeframes and opportunity set of each user.

For more information please go to www.riskfirst.com.

