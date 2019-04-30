RESAAS Services Inc.: President's Letter to RESAAS Shareholders

VANCOUVER, B.C. / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF) President and CEO, Tom Rossiter, is pleased to report highlights from our 2018 financials:

Increased revenue 39%, year-over-year from 2017

Decreased expenses 20%, year-over-year from 2017

Q4 2018 revenue increase of 104% compared with Q3 2018

Q4 2018 expense decrease of 62% compared with Q3 2018

Increased revenue combined with expense reductions have enabled Management to grow all key metrics of our Company, from member engagement to volume of the data collected.

As a custodian of vast amounts of unique real estate data, RESAAS continues to grow in our primary markets, and work with a variety of real estate organizations, real estate regulators and global real estate franchises. We expect to share further successes with our Shareholders over the weeks and months ahead.

With over 460,000 real estate agents registered, ever increasing amounts of pre-market listing data and referral patterns, RESAAS has monetized new revenue channels.

Firstly AdSAAS, our recently announced new Advertising Division. AdSAAS allows select brands to present opportunities to targeted audiences of real estate agents within our Platform.

We also look forward to announcing new Partnerships and Alliances, which will further propel RESAAS in both industry reach and revenue.

The excitement created by "proptech", which denotes technology companies working in the property and real estate space, has heightened interest in the unique position RESAAS has created. No other Company has succeeded in creating a true real estate Technology Platform, where competing real estate agents, a variety of real estate brands and real estate software vendors can interact, integrate and share deal flow.

RESAAS is in the right place at the right time to grow and flourish.

We look forward to meeting with existing and potential Shareholders, to share our proven growth metrics and accelerating fundamentals in 2019.

Tom Rossiter

President & CEO



###

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information contact:

Tom Rossiter, CEO

RESAAS Services Inc.

Tel: +1 (604) 558-2929 Email: investors@resaas.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

