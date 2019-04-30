Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - Skyledger Tech Corp. (CSE: SKYL) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company's principal business is cryptocurrency mining, which is the process of confirming transactions to be added on a blockchain by solving complex, computation puzzles using high- performance computers referred to as Rigs.

Mining is critical to the continuing functioning and security of the cryptocurrency network and, to incentivize this activity, a miner that verifies and solves a new block is awarded newly generated cryptocurrency coins such as bitcoin, ripple, or ethereum. The company has acquired 20 Antminer S9 Rigs, at a cost of $165,000, which are currently operating and earning Bitcoins at a facility in Gibsons, British Columbia. The company may exchange these coins through the facilities of a cryptocurrency exchange, at the current exchange rate, for fiat currencies, such as Canadian or US dollars.

The company recently closed its IPO through Mackie Research Capital, raising gross proceeds of $500,000 from the placement of 5 million shares at $0.10. The company plans to acquire an additional 50 Antminer S15 Rigs with the proceeds of the offering.

For more information, please contact Gunther Roehlig at 604-617-5421 or by email at groehlig@gmail.com.

