Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - StillCanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has begun its agricultural initiatives in Poland to farm over 1,500 hectares of its propriety high CBD content hemp varietal.

StillCanna has ordered and anticipates delivery in July of special harvesters and conveyors with proprietary dryers to make the harvest easy and efficient. The high-tech equipment is capable of speeds up to 15km per hour with a special four and a half meter wide cutting device. It's estimated that the Company's 2019 harvest will produce over 16 million grams of pure CBD. As our proprietary strain of hemp has a gestation period of 45 days, the Company is considering planting two crops on a number of its properties to increase its CBD production capabilities for 2020.

The Company anticipates breaking ground in May for its new CBD refinement facility in Poland, which is expected to cost approximately $6 million to complete its development. The facility is designed to have the capacity to initially produce up to 40 million grams of CBD annually with the ability to further build out the facility to increase production as necessary.

"Spring is an exciting time for global agriculture and StillCanna," explained Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of StillCanna. "The expansion of our EU footprint into Poland is yet another milestone in the implementation of our business initiatives. With over 20 years experience in hemp cultivation, we look forward to meeting the ever increasing demand for quality CBD from our fields and facilities."

The Company also announces that it has engaged Native Ads Inc. to provide and manage a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.

The Company has entered into an eight week programmatic digital advertising campaign for an approximate cost of one hundred thousand dollars for digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of the Company.

About StillCanna Inc.

StillCanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large scale CBD production in Europe. The company believes that its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD more efficiently and at a lower cost. The company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. Upon the completion of the Olimax transaction, StillCanna will be one of the largest processor and providers of market ready CBD in Europe.

On Behalf of the Board,

Joel Leonard,

Chief Financial Officer and Director

E-mail: joel@stillcanna.com

