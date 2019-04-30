MiX Telematics Helps European Client Win Major Environmental Award

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain-based environmental services specialist SAV has been announced as the winner of the Public/Private Sector Cooperation Award. The awards took place at the 16th edition of the Sustainable City Awards organised jointly by Spain's Environmental Forum Foundation and Ministry for Ecological Transformation.

SAV's winning submission was based on leveraging MiX Telematics' premium fleet management solution and consultancy services provided by its channel partner Chip2Chip. This delivered significant and sustainable carbon dioxide savings within the 140-strong SAV Valencia waste management fleet. In its first year, the project succeeded in reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 400 tonnes.

SAV has subscribed to MiX's solutions since 2011, when Chip2Chip first introduced the system to the SAV logistics fleet in order to reduce fuel usage, improve environmental efficiency and enhance safety in operation. The success of this project led to a decision to extend the solution into the waste management fleet, including road sweepers, where, in addition to driver and vehicle performance, the use of ancillary equipment such as power take-offs and hydraulic systems have an impact on overall fuel efficiency.

"We operate a variety of waste management vehicles, including side loaders, rear-end loaders and road sweepers and were looking to implement a solution which could monitor a wide range of parameters across the fleet to help us minimise our overall emissions," says SAV's Director Research and Development, Jeronimo Franco.

"The support we received from Chip2Chip, who in turn were supported by MiX Telematics, was crucial to the project. They assisted with equipment installation and creating our monitoring models and were also involved in the development and implementation of our driver training programme. The detailed analysis of results they provided enabled us to identify and overcome obstacles, and was pivotal to the outcome of the project - we regard our success at the Sustainable City Awards as a true team effort."

