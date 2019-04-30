DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ Remains on a Growth Trajectory and is Embracing the Technologies of Tomorrow

- Annual General Meeting votes in favour of the management's proposals by a large majority

- Dividend of EUR0.15 per share approved

- DEUTZ remains on a growth trajectory

COLOGNE / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / At today's Annual General Meeting in Cologne, the shareholders of DEUTZ AG voted in favour of the management's proposals by a large majority and formally approved the actions of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board. A total of 58.6 per cent of the Company's issued capital with voting rights was represented.

Dr Frank Hiller, Chairman of the Board of Management of DEUTZ AG, and the shareholders in attendance looked back on a game-changing year during the 2019 Annual General Meeting. "As well as delivering a strong operating performance in 2018, we were able to lay crucial foundations - our new strategy for China, the further expansion of our service business and the initiatives put in place to boost our profitability - that will ensure we remain on a successful course going forward. In our product portfolio, we are continuing to embrace new technologies that will help us move closer to our overarching objective of becoming the world's leading manufacturer of innovative drive systems and a pioneer in eliminating carbon emissions in the off-road segment," said Dr Hiller.

As well as approving the proposal to distribute a dividend of EUR0.15 per share for 2018, the Annual General Meeting elected two shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board.

Following Mr Hans-Georg Härter's decision to step down as chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from 31 December 2018, Dr Bernd Bohr, who had joined the Supervisory Board in mid-2018, was appointed as his successor with effect from 1 January 2019. Dr Ulrich Dohle, former Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG and Managing Director of MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH, was appointed by the court to fill the resulting vacancy. As his period of appointment ended at today's Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board proposed him as a candidate and he has been duly elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting.

Dr Dietmar Voggenreiter, former member of the Board of Management with responsibility for marketing and sales as well as Head of Business in China at Audi AG, has also been elected to the Supervisory Board. He takes over from Dr Garbers, who resigned from the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of today's Annual General Meeting.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr Garbers for his dedication and hard work. At the same time, we are delighted to have Dr Voggenreiter and Dr Dohle on board, two experienced professionals from the engine manufacturing and automotive industries. Dr Voggenreiter has extensive expertise regarding China, which will really benefit us as we implement our regional growth strategy," stated Dr Hiller.

Detailed information about the Annual General Meeting and the results of the voting on the individual agenda items are available on the DEUTZ website at www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/2019/.

Upcoming financial dates

1 August 2019: Interim report for the first half of 2019

14 May 2020: Annual General Meeting, Cologne

Contact

DEUTZ AG / Leslie Isabelle Iltgen / Senior Vice President Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0)221 822 3600 / Email: Leslie.Iltgen@deutz.com

About DEUTZ AG

DEUTZ AG, a publicly traded company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems. Its core competences are the development, production, distribution and servicing of diesel, gas and electric engines for professional applications. It offers a broad range of engines delivering up to 620 kW that are used in construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles and other applications. DEUTZ has around 4,700 employees worldwide and over 800 sales and service partners in more than 130 countries, and in 2018 generated revenue of EUR1,778.8 million.

Further information is available at www.deutz.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the DEUTZ management team. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may lead to material differences between the actual results, the financial position or the performance of the DEUTZ Group and the estimates and assessments set out here. These factors include those that DEUTZ has described in published reports, which are available at www.deutz.com. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements or to change them to reflect future events or developments.

