CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes Second Store in Louisville, Kentucky

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair continues to lead the mobile repair franchise industry with the addition of CPR Louisville - Middletown in Kentucky. The network is proud to congratulate store owners, Stephen Sparks, James Moore, Syd Egenhauser, Tom Johnston, and Scott Hill on the opening of their fourth CPR store.

"After the demonstrated success this group of partners has achieved within their first three CPR locations, we were absolutely confident CPR Louisville - Middletown would be another valuable addition to our network," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Their diverse set of backgrounds integrates well together throughout all aspects of their current enterprises."

Located on the busy Shelbyville Road corridor, CPR Louisville - Middletown is ideally positioned to help people who live and work on the east side of the city. Middletown is filled with historical attractions, in addition to many unique shops, restaurants, commercial centers, parks, and more. The team at CPR Louisville - Middletown is pleased to offer more affordable and reliable tech solutions to this thriving community. Their repair technicians can service a multitude of device-related issues including cracked screens, water damage, faulty batteries, and broken buttons. Before beginning a repair, customers can schedule a diagnostic appointment and receive a free estimate.

"With this new location in Middletown, we are pleased to continue delivering premium repair services and outstanding customer service," said the partners. "In addition to cell phone repair services, the Louisville - Middletown location will service tablets, drones, game systems, computers, and more."

This location will be operated by new partner and long-time mobile industry expert, Kyle Smith, who will be moving closer to home after a decade with a major cellular carrier, and more recently managing the Lexington-Fayette CPR location for over two years. This store marks the second CPR opening in Louisville, in just a month, and the seventh in Kentucky - with more to come in the near future. To learn more about how CPR Louisville - Middletown can help save everyone's mobile life, visit the store or browse their website below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Louisville - Middletown is located at:

12625B Shelbyville Road

Louisville, KY 40243

Please contact the store at 502-614-7726 or via email: lou.middletown@cpr-ky.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/louisville-middletown-ky/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543492/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Welcomes-Second-Store-in-Louisville-Kentucky