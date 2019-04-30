The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.62 per common share, payable June 10, 2019 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2019. Today's dividend declaration represents an increase of $0.05 per common share.

This is the 24th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer said, "Our strong cash generation has enabled IBM to invest aggressively in the emerging, high-value segments of our industry, while continuing to return capital to our shareholders."

