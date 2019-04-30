Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) the alternative asset management and investment group, announces today that the French version of its Registration Document (Document de référence) for the year ended 31 December 2018 was registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on 18 April 2019 (no. R.19-008)

Copies of the Registration Document are available free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations. In particular, the Registration Document can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.tikehaucapital.com, under the heading: Shareholders/Regulatory Information/Annual Financial Reports), and printed copies are available at the Company's headquarters: 32, rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris, France.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document: the 2018 annual financial report, the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance required under Article L.226-10-1 of the French Commercial Code, the reports of the Statutory Auditors (including the report required under Article L.225-235 of the French Commercial Code) and the Statutory Auditors' fees, as well as the description of the share buyback program.

About Tikehau Capital :

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.0 bn of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €2.3 bn (as at 31 December 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 430 staff (as at 31 December 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

