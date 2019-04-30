Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it continues to implement on its 'Fresh Start" program by partnering with Smarter Loans to offer clients access to Marble's proprietary credit wellness platform and Marble's flagship unsecured consumer proposal discharge loan product.

"Marble is very excited with our "Fresh Start' program and its acceptance with industry brands that provide access and information to Canadians seeking to rebuild their credit. Smarter Loans will greatly assist Marble in gaining exposure to Canadians seeking a proactive approach to credit rebuilding." says Mike Marrandino, Marble's CEO. "Our historical success with assisting Canadians in a consumer proposal with an unsecured discharge loan, starts them rebuilding their credit on day one. This unique offering to Canadians allows them to accelerate their credit rebuilding in less than half the time relative to the typical consumer proposal process."

"At Smarter Loans we always seek to bring more innovative financial solutions to Canadians, and are excited to partner with Marble Financial, which offers a new way to rebuild credit, especially for people in a consumer proposal." states Vlad Sherbatov, President and Co-Founder of Smarter Loans.

About Smarter.Loans

Smarter Loans is Canada's Online Loan Directory that enables people to find any loan, for any purpose, while dealing only with Canada's most reputable financial companies. Since 2016, Smarter Loans has helped thousands of Canadians compare their loan options and obtain personal and commercial financing in a safe and convenient way. Companies listed on Smarter Loans adhere to a defined set of quality standards and are recognized with the Smarter Loans Quality Badge, as a symbol of trust and quality for Canadians. For more information please visit: https://smarter.loans/

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company's flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble's proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for its consumers by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca .

Mike Marrandino, CEO, Director

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

