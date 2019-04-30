Newport News, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.86 per share, payable on June 7, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2019.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

