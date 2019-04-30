Regulatory News:

Due to its Capital Markets Day taking place in London on 15 May 2019, Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) has decided to advance to 15 May 2019 (before the market opening) the release date for its Assets under Management as at 30 March 2019 (initially scheduled on 28 May 2019).

The other dates in the financial calendar remain unchanged.

The full calendar of the Group's upcoming financial publications is available on its website: www.tikehaucapital.com.

About Tikehau Capital :

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.0 bn of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €2.3 bn (as at 31 December 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 430 staff (as at 31 December 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005688/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Tikehau Capital: Julien Sanson +44 20 3821 1001

Finsbury: Arnaud Salla Charles O'Brien - +44 207 251 3801

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholders and Investors:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com