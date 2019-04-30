ATLANTIS SANYA: Atlantis Sanya Commemorates First Year Anniversary with Charity Gala for Rural Doctors Program

Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts in Sync with Local Development

SANYA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / Sanya-Atlantis Sanya, FOSUN Foundation and the China Population Welfare Foundation (CPWF) jointly pledged their support for the Rural Doctors Program at the Atlantis Sanya Charity Gala Dinner in celebration of the resort's first year anniversary on 28th April. The Atlantis Sanya Corporate Social Responsibility Program was met with resounding support.

The inaugural charity gala dinner was attended by VIP guests including Mr. Chen Tiejun, Deputy Mayor, Deputy Party Secretary and member of Standing Committee of the CPC Sanya Municipal Committee, Mr. Zhao Benzhi, Deputy Secretary of the China Population Welfare Foundation (CPWF), Mr. Qian Jiannong, Chairman, Executive Director and CEO of FOSUN Tourism & Commercial Group and Global partner of FOSUN, Mr. Zhu Wenkui, Director of FOSUN International and FOSUN Senior Assistant President, Mr. Heiko Schreiner, Managing Director of Atlantis Sanya, Ms. Wang Huibo, Project Director of Rural Doctors Program and her site personnel, and key representatives from working partners of Atlantis Sanya.

"In the past year, Atlantis Sanya has injected dynamism and excitement to Sanya with its exceptional facilities and immense popularity. It has introduced a whole new class of its own to China's tourism scene and has made pivotal contributions toward the developments of Hainan Pilot Free Trade Zone, including the establishment of our free trade port and the Hainan International Tourism and Consumption Center," said Mr. Chen Tiejun, Deputy Mayor, Deputy Party Secretary and member of Standing Committee of the CPC Sanya Municipal Committee, as he addressed the audience at the charity gala.

Chairman, Executive Director and CEO of FOSUN Tourism & Commercial Group Mr. Qian Jiannong echoed this sentiment. "Since its opening in April 2018, Atlantis Sanya has posted operational revenue of RMB750 million as at the end of last year. We achieved RMB150 million in revenue within the 16-day period of 2019 Spring Festival alone, testifying to the strong branding prowess of Atlantis and synergistic effects of our distinctive FOLIDAY ecosystem at the same time."

As the first Atlantis landmark in China and Asia Pacific, Atlantis Sanya has exuded unique charisma with its variety of hotels, Aquaventure Waterpark, The Lost Chambers Aquarium, extensive MICE facilities, wide array of dining options, entertainment attractions and shopping belts. Attracting visitors of all age groups with a multitude of hit products, Atlantis Sanya has not only managed a stellar performance but has also garnered numerous accolades and awards.

Managing Director of Atlantis Sanya Mr. Heiko Schreiner attributed these outstanding achievements to the support from the resort's working partners. He expressed that "the overwhelming support from our partners and the community is a pillar fundamental to all of our glorious achievements. We firmly believe that Atlantis Sanya will continue to be an 'iconic tourism hotspot' in Sanya throughout the course of 2019."

Apart from being a night of celebrations and appreciation, the charity gala was also marked the expansion of the Rural Doctors Program. Mr. Zhao Benzhi, Deputy Secretary of the China Population Welfare Foundation (CPWF), Mr. Qian Jiannong and Mr. Zhu Wenkui jointly announced plans to designate another 12 national impoverished counties in addition to the existing 37 sites, bolstering efforts to gradually lift those in need of aid out of poverty through the Rural Doctors Program.

The auction, which was the highlight of the gala dinner, featured six artworks donated by organizations under the FOSUN brand such as FOSUN Foundation, FOSUN Pictures and Laomiao Group. After several rounds of intense bidding for the eight collectors' items, a total of RMB155,894 was raised during the live auction, while other guests collectively donated more than RMB 100,000. All donations raised will be used for the Rural Doctors Program.

Following the guidance of the National Health Commission, FOSUN Foundation launched the Rural Doctors Program in December 2017. The Program is dedicated to serving the 1.5 million doctors in rural China and aims to retain them as well as improve the capacity and accessibility of health care and related services in rural China. It will directly contribute to the implementation of national strategies on poverty alleviation and rural development through protecting, enabling and empowering rural doctors. The Program plans to operate regular training workshops facilitated by on-site volunteers and boost the capacity of doctors in remote and rural areas in China. It is projected that the program will cover 30,000 rural doctors in 100 national impoverished counties and benefit over 30 million people in remote and rural China by the end of 2020. To promote the Rural Doctors Program amongst the younger generation, FOSUN also launched a public welfare travel program that allows children from urban areas to assist the rural doctors in poverty stricken areas. Through their interactions with children from those areas, they will also be able to provide analysis of the current medical conditions as well as put forward suggestions for improvement.

Taking part in poverty relief efforts is more than a simple act of philanthropy-it is also a form of social responsibility. As a flagship project for the Sanya Tourism 3.0 initiative, Atlantis Sanya is fully committed to performing its social responsibilities and endeavors to facilitate developments for the progress and wellness of local communities, in order to live up to the accolades that the resort has been humbly honored with. At the end of the charity auction, Mr. Heiko, Mr. Qian Jiannong, Mr. Zhu Wenkui and Mr. Zhao Benzhi co-announced the cooperation between Atlantis Sanya and the CPWF to officially launch the Rural Doctors Donation Drive - beginning April 28, 2019, all visitors and resort guests of Atlantis Sanya may voluntarily donate CNY 5.17 (phonetically resembling "We Together" ["?-?"] in Mandarin) during their visit. All donation proceeds will go to poverty reduction efforts for a better tomorrow in the Rural Doctors Program.

