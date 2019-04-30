Nimble Therapeutics Spins Out from Roche to Commercialize Novel Drug Discovery Technology with Financing from Telegraph Hill Partners

MADISON, Wisconsin, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimble Therapeutics has begun operating as a standalone business after spinning out from F. Hoffmann La Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) to commercialize its proprietary chemical synthesis technology for drug discovery and development. The company also completed a Series A financing led by Telegraph Hill Partners (San Francisco, CA).

Initially, Nimble Therapeutics will leverage the unparalleled speed and flexibility of its proprietary chemical synthesis platform, developed at Roche, to accelerate the discovery and optimization of macrocyclic peptidomimetics as novel therapeutics. "As a fully independent company, Nimble Therapeutics will establish strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to jointly develop unique drug candidates more efficiently across many therapeutic areas," notes Dr. Jigar Patel, who led the development of the technology and will serve as CEO of the company.

Nimble Therapeutics has hired the former Roche team that helped develop its chemical synthesis technology for drug discovery. The company's platform, validated over many years and with over 20+ collaborations, provides the ability to synthesize millions of unique natural and modified peptide-based molecules simultaneously. These molecules can be efficiently screened and optimized through rapid iterations to identify novel entities with the desired characteristics using the Nimble platform.

As part of its growth strategy, the company will expand its current collaborations and strategically develop new relationships in key therapeutic areas. "The Roche team saw the value in separating the business to enable it to expand its platform and work on a variety of therapeutic areas with strategic partners," said Dr. Deval Lashkari, Senior Partner at Telegraph Hill Partners and board director at Nimble Therapeutics. "Nimble's capabilities are truly revolutionary and we are excited to work with the company in a shared vision to grow the business into a leading drug discovery partner for the pharmaceutical industry."

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble Therapeutics is bringing the power of massively parallel chemical synthesis to drug discovery. Nimble's proprietary technology enables the synthesis and screening of millions of peptides, including scaffolded natural and modified macrocyclic peptidomimetics. Nimble has also developed a variety of biological assays that aid in the empirical optimization of molecules with more favorable drug-like properties. The company is developing partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to leverage its technology across many therapeutic areas. For more information please see www.nimbletherapeutics.com.

About Telegraph Hill Partners

Telegraph Hill Partners, founded in 2001 and based in San Francisco, CA, invests in commercial stage life science, medical technology and healthcare companies. For more information please see www.telegraphhillpartners.com.

Contact

Nimble Therapeutics Inc.

Jigar Patel, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

jigar.patel@nimbletherapeutics.com