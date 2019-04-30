Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 30-Apr-2019 / 14:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/04/2019) of GBP183.31m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/04/2019) of GBP183.31m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 29/04/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 2,309.42p 7,937,703 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding current 2305.93p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2145.00p Discount to NAV (7.12)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 29/04/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 14.28 2 RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p 10.99 3 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 10.64 25p 4 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 10.32 5 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 9.84 6 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 8.15 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.40 8 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 5.73 Ordinary 26.9231p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.17 10 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 4.85 11 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.69 12 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.51 13 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.10 14 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.99 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.83 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.67 17 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.66 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.64 19 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.54 20 Colefax Group Tendered Shares 0.48 21 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.44 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.39 23 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.37 Preferred 24 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.23 25 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.08 26 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 27 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8455 EQS News ID: 805707 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 30, 2019 09:33 ET (13:33 GMT)