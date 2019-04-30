Christopher Heckman to focus on Oncology Center of Development as Dr. Art Wamil joins as lead neurologist

Synteract, an innovative CRO partnering with biotech and pharma companies to bring new medicines to market, continues its commitment to specialized Centers of Development as it adds two new executives to the team. Christopher Heckman, RN, BSN, joins as the vice president for oncology development and will build the company's Center of Development in Oncology while Art Wamil, M.D., Ph.D., joins as senior medical director and lead neurologist to further strengthen its Neuro Degenerative and Rare Disease Centers of Development. Since focusing its expertise in five Centers of Development in 2018, Synteract has seen increasing opportunities in its biopharma business, especially in oncology and neuro degenerative areas, coming from both rare disease and non-rare indications.

With 23 years of clinical research experience, Christopher Heckman is an accomplished leader with management, clinical and business development experience. He possesses a broad experience base across the drug development lifecycle, with both strategic and operational lines of responsibility, with hands-on engagement in all development phases as well as global registration experience. Previously, he has held leadership positions for portfolio management with both large and small CROs and managed an oncology product to regulatory approval for a major pharmaceutical company.

Dr. Wamil is a neurologist/electrophysiologist with more than 20 years of scientific and medical experience in the healthcare and biotech/pharmaceutical industries, primarily in neurology, neuroscience/CNS, and diagnostic medicine fields, working with both adults and children. He has co-authored more than 30 scientific papers and over 70 scientific abstracts, posters and presentations, and is an active member of AAN, AES, MDS, AHA/ASA, and AMA.

CEO Steve Powell says, "We are delighted to add these experienced leaders to the organization as they both offer breadth and depth of knowledge in their respective therapeutic areas and a keen understanding of what is needed to move studies through the complex clinical development process. Their years of experience and expansive scientific and medical capabilities will add to our already strong teams. I am confident they will be valuable additions in informing the best strategies for the trials we undertake on our clients' behalf."

Dr. Wamil received his M.D. and Ph.D. from Medical University of Lublin (MUL) in Poland and completed his internships, residencies and fellowships at MUL, Vanderbilt University, and Northwestern University/Children's Memorial Hospital. He trained in electrophysiology/epilepsy and previously served on the faculty in Neurology and Anesthesiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for over 10 years.

Mr. Heckman received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Organic Chemistry from Misericordia University and completed coursework for an MBA in Finance at the Iacocca Institute at Lehigh University, both in Pennsylvania.

