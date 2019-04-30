Valens GroWorks Corp Is the Largest Cannabis Extraction Company in CanadaValens GroWorks Corp (OTCMKTS:VGWCF, CNSX:VGW) graduated in the first quarter of 2019, evolving from a ramp-up in commercial production. And investors are pleased with what they are seeing. Valens GroWorks stock is up 225% since the start of the year and continues to have great momentum.In addition to reporting record first-quarter results, the Kelowna, British Columbia-based cannabis extraction company has a strong balance sheet and has announced a number of new extraction partnerships.In the first quarter, it also increased its annual extraction capacity to 240,000 kilograms.

