Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSXV: VGW) (OTCQX: VGWCF), will be presenting at the 5th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago October 22-23 before an audience of well-vetted public and private companies, and an audience of fellow institutional, family office and accredited investors looking for the right opportunities in a crowded and volatile market. Investment opportunities abound.

The 5th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago October 22-23 is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America. No other conference offers the level of access and seamlessness of interaction between entrepreneurs building future billion-dollar cannabis enterprises and the investors whose capital will make that happen.

About Valens GroWorks Corp.

Valens GroWorks Corp., a vertically-integrated cannabis company, provides various extraction products and services in Canada. It offers co2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation, and white-label product development services. The company produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products for recreational and medical purposes. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. Valens Groworks Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

