Availability of preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) informs its shareholders that they will be convened to the Ordinary General Meeting which will take place on Wednesday 22 May 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Capital 8 Conference Centre, 32, rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris.

The convening notice, which includes the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires" (BALO) on 10 April 2019 (#43 ad #1900933 www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo.html).

The convening notice will be published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires" (BALO) and in a journal of legal notices on 6 May 2019. It will also be sent to the shareholders whose shares are held in registered form and made available to institutions holding securities accounts for the shareholders holding their shares in bearer form.

The documents referred to in article R.225-73-1 of the Commercial Code can be consulted on Tikehau Capital's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders/AGM/Annual Shareholders Meeting 22 May 2019).

The documents and information mentioned in article R.225-73-1 of the Commercial Code will be made available to the shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulations.

All registered shareholders may, until the fifth day (included) before the General Meeting, request from Tikehau Capital or Société Générale to send them these documents and information using the form of request attached to the convening notice. For the holders of bearer shares, exercising this right is contingent upon provision of a registration certificate in the accounts of bearer shares held by the authorised intermediary.

to send them these documents and information using the form of request attached to the convening notice. For the holders of bearer shares, exercising this right is contingent upon provision of a registration certificate in the accounts of bearer shares held by the authorised intermediary. These documents are made available to all shareholders at Tikehau Capital's head office for a period of 15 days before the General Meeting's date.

About Tikehau Capital :

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.0 bn of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €2.3 bn (as at 31 December 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 430 staff (as at 31 December 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Société Générale Securities Services, Assemblées Générales, 32, rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44312 Nantes Cedex 03.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005727/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Tikehau Capital: Julien Sanson +44 20 3821 1001

Finsbury: Arnaud Salla Charles O'Brien - +44 207 251 3801

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholders and Investors:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com