Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Appointment of Corporate Broker
PR Newswire
London, April 30
Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019
(The "Company")
30 April 2019
APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE BROKER
The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited ("TPOIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Numis Securities Limited as Broker to the Company, effective immediately.
Enquiries:
Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com
Numis Securities Limited
Hugh Jonathan
James Glass
Tel: 0207 260 1000
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001