Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.04.2019 | 16:28
PR Newswire

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Appointment of Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

London, April 30

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019
(The "Company")

30 April 2019

APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE BROKER

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited ("TPOIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Numis Securities Limited as Broker to the Company, effective immediately.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Numis Securities Limited
Hugh Jonathan
James Glass
Tel: 0207 260 1000

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


