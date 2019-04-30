DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Annual Results Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Delay in the publication of Annual Financial Statements April 30, 2019 30-Apr-2019 / 15:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THE FOLLOWING IS A COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED BY 6PM ALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES SE ("THE COMPANY") IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES. The Company regrettably announces that, due to delays in the audit of Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE and additional time being required by the Company to finalise the 2018 Annual Results, the Company is not in a position to meet the deadline for the publication of its audited annual financial statements for the financial period ended 31 December 2018. The deadline falls due today Tuesday, 30 April 2019. The delay is a consequence of the significant activity that the Company experienced within 2018 including the formation of a group and the change in business objectives. The Company will be using its best endeavours to ensure that the audited annual financial statements for the financial period ended 31 December 2018 will be finalised and published by the end of May 2019. Wade Menpes-Smith (Chairman) Contact: Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE, Unter den Linden 10, 10117 Berlin, Tel 0307700 140 449, Fax 030/700 140 150, email: info@aladdinid.com, www.aladdinid.com 30-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Unter den Linden 10 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 700140449 E-mail: info@aladdinid.com Internet: www.aladdinid.com ISIN: DE000A12ULL2 WKN: A12ULL Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 805679 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 805679 30-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2019 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)