Advanced, AI-powered technology enables the world's leading brands to listen to, analyze and engage with consumers on every channel

Clarabridge Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, revealed new digital customer care innovations at its 11th annual Clarabridge Customer Connections (C3) conference. The technology unveiled in Miami will provide customers with a deeper understanding of the digital conversations happening on every channel, the tools to operationalize customer feedback data across all business operations, and the insights required to drive customer loyalty.

"Consumers want exceptional, empathetic, and effortless experiences everywhere, and to do that, brands need to understand their customers as people," said Mark Bishof, CEO of Clarabridge. "The innovations we're bringing to market empower organizations to build relationships internally and externally at scale, implement insights from customer feedback data across all areas of the business, and evolve the traditional, siloed approach to customer experience into one that is data-driven and focused on digital customer care."

Clarabridge Engage Predictive Reason Detection Take Digital Conversation to the Next Level

Communication channels like social media and messaging are converging, requiring companies to take a holistic approach to understanding digital conversations. In keeping with this trend, Clarabridge has rebranded CX Social to Clarabridge Engage. Combined with new live chat features and increased support for all major messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, Viber, and Telegram, customers can leverage the power of Clarabridge's expert listening, engagement and analytics capabilities for all digital conversations.

Its critical for companies to have a deep and nuanced understanding of how digital conversations drive the customer experience. To provide that understanding, Clarabridge has introduced Predictive Reason Detection. With award-winning AI technology, companies can now pinpoint why a customer initiated a conversation, improving contact deflection, reducing interaction length and ultimately revealing patterns and insights that businesses can act upon.

Clarabridge has also added Swedish language support, new data transformation capabilities and an expanded list of data connectors across its suite of CEM services. With these additions, it's now even easier for customers to access omnichannel data sources and understand digital conversations.

Clarabridge Pulse Automated Interaction Scoring Break Customer Feedback Out of Its Silo

Customer feedback data is a critical source of information that can transform business operations across product development, marketing, service policies and more. Clarabridge Pulse, a new iOS app, puts the voice of the customer in every employee's pocket. With quick, mobile access to Clarabridge, employees across the organization can now tap into powerful customer feedback insights to inform their everyday business decisions.

The contact center remains an untapped resource of customer feedback data that can be operationalized across organizations. Clarabridge is committed to helping companies leverage these insights, and has seen significant growth in demand from customers across industries. In response, the company is also bringing Automated Interaction Scoring to market. This new, AI-powered approach to contact scoring analyzes one hundred percent of customer interactions across channels, including those with contact center agents. With a complete view into every single agent-customer interaction and beyond, companies can make data-driven, customer-centric decisions about how to optimize and innovate internal processes.

Clarabridge's Advanced Emotion Detection Drives Customer Loyalty

Clarabridge's new Advanced Emotion Detection technology leverages the company's best-in-class NLP capabilities to identify the specific emotions expressed during customer interactions, track the intensity of those emotions, and understand the impact on customer loyalty. By combining value, effort and emotion, companies that leverage Enhanced Emotion Detection will add a competitive edge to their customer experience programs, and drive brand loyalty.

The innovations announced at C3 will be made widely available to customers later this summer. To find out more information about a specific feature, receive information about how to schedule a product demo or sign up for a beta program, please visit www.clarabridge.com.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge helps the world's leading brands take a data-driven, customer-focused approach to everything they do. Using AI-powered text and speech analytics, the Clarabridge experience management platform enables brands to extract actionable insights from every customer interaction in order to grow sales, ensure compliance and increase operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.clarabridge.com.

