HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Annual report 2018 30-Apr-2019 / 17:08 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia April 30, 2019 HMS Group Annual report 2018 HMS Group announces today that it has published on the Company's website at www.grouphms.com [1] its Annual Report 2018, which includes the audited consolidated and parent company IFRS financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2018. The Annual report is available to view on and download from at www.grouphms.com/ shareholders_and_investors/ [2] Also a copy of the Annual Report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [3] ?ontacts: Investor relations, email: ir@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2018.grouphms.com [4] Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. Attachment Document title: HMS Group Annual Report 2018 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HAQBMPGEJF [5] ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: ACS TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 8459 EQS News ID: 805519 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=33d4e5ac0afd0420b7e671c8353a80b7&application_id=805519&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5ad58018819c26fc3f363d6a220fae5d&application_id=805519&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=805519&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6cde9233abd1f5907c515abe8eed3280&application_id=805519&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b15b7339700456a0b7400ffe49362ca9&application_id=805519&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

