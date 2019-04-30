The global point of care (POC) diagnostics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global point of care (POC) diagnostics market is the growing adoption of automated diagnostic devices in the healthcare industry. Fully-automated laboratory solutions provide effective outcomes and help end-users such as hospitals and clinics, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and home care settings to save costs. These solutions also help research laboratories to save labor costs by allowing them to focus more on analyzing and interpreting data instead of manually intensive tasks. In addition, automated solutions improve the overall productivity of laboratories as they are free from human error. These devices offer a range of approaches such as a dynamic range selection of various tests, which eases the workflow process. Thus, the efficiency and effectiveness of automated diagnostic devices will drive the market growth of POC diagnostics.

As per Technavio, the shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global point of care (POC) diagnostics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global point of care (POC) diagnostics market: Shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics

The healthcare industry is witnessing a shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics, that involve obtaining results of blood samples in lesser time than conventional methods. Rapid diagnostics tests can be performed with ease and faster turnaround time and are best suited for primary and emergency medical screening. POC diagnostics, which were earlier limited to laboratories are gaining prominence in primary care, as POC testing can provide results within two hours. Thus, with POC diagnostics equipment supporting rapid diagnostics, their demand will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"The demand for personalized medicine is increasing significantly owing to the development of genome technology, whole genome technology, and companion diagnostics. This, in turn, is contributing to the rising demand for diagnostic devices to diagnose diseases and plan treatment according to an individual's diagnostic response. Research studies are being conducted globally to explore factors to develop personalized therapies. Thus, the growing focus on personalized medicine will fuel market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global point of care (POC) diagnostics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global point of care (POC) diagnostics market by product (hematology diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, rapid cardiovascular diagnostics, rapid coagulation diagnostics, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, high awareness among people about disease prevention and the introduction of rapid diagnostic technologies.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

