Ireckonu today announced a new agreement with New York based, Loews Hotels Co. Ireckonu, the company behind the first middleware solution for the hospitality sector, will implement its Core and IKnowU product solutions across the company's properties in the United States and Canada.

Created in 2014, Ireckonu is committed to providing its partners in the hospitality sector with a knowledge of their guests' preferences and find new ways for them to deliver an efficient yet personable service in order to keep up with new forms of competitors who are transforming the industry.

With 24 hotels and five additional ones under construction, Loews Hotels & Co properties feature both urban and resort experiences for transient and group travelers. The company is rooted in a strong heritage in the hospitality industry, with their hotels delivering unique and unscripted moments for guests.

Loews will implement Ireckonu's product to further focus on tailor-made, personalized stays for guests visiting their hotels.

"We are thrilled to be working with Ireckonu," said Chi Chan, Senior Vice President, eCommerce and Marketing, Loews Hotels Co "With their platforms we will be enabled to create a seamless and integrated guest experience framework. More importantly, it allows us to innovate and create customer intimacy throughout the travel journey."

Jan Jaap van Roon, founder and CEO of Ireckonu, commented: It's an absolute pleasure to be selected by a company such as Loews, with such a forward-thinking organization that's focused on rethinking and revamping the hospitality space.

Ireckonu offers a state-of-the-art, hybrid middleware solution the Ireckonu Middleware. This interactive solution uses microservices and business logic to enable and manage the seamless flow of data between on-premises and above-property systems.

Ireckonu's middleware products (IRECKONU Core, IKnowU, IConnectU, Kiosk Checkin, Reporting) provide top of the line data optimization and vastly increase the quality and quantity of accessible data from third party integrations (above property and on-premises).

