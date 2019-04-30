Corel: MindManager 2019 for Windows Now Available in Dutch and Spanish

Ideal for global accounts, MindManager mind mapping and information visualization software is now available in eight languages



Directors, team leaders, and C-level executives in the finance sector are invited to join half-day workshop in Breukelen

OTTAWA, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindManager 2019 for Windows (https://www.mindmanager.com/mindmanager-windows/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM) is now available in Dutch and Spanish language versions, extending the software's native support to two new languages. MindManager 2019 delivers control, clarity, and structure to drive alignment and success. The latest release offers individuals and teams new ways to visualize complex information, intelligent automation to work faster, and added views to quickly draw connections and stay on track.

Dutch and Spanish customers can now build diagrams, organize information, and work seamlessly in their native language. The expanded language options continue MindManager's commitment to offer powerful solutions that meet the specific needs of global customers and larger enterprise accounts.

In addition to Dutch and Spanish, MindManager 2019 for Windows is available in English, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Russian. To access the new languages, current MindManager 2019 users can download the free update from the Product Download Library (https://www.mindmanager.com/support-info/download-library/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMMmm-win-19). Users can easily change the MindManager interface to their preferred language using built-in application settings. To try MindManager 2019 for Windows in the language of your choice, download a free 30-day trial here: mindmanager.com/myfreetrial (https://www.mindmanager.com/myfreetrial/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM).

To support multi-platform organizations, MindManager 12 for Mac (https://www.mindmanager.com/mindmanager-mac/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM) is also available in English, French, and German.

MindManager Enterprise (https://www.mindmanager.com/mindmanager-enterprise/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM) , which includes MindManager 2019 for Windows, MindManager 12 for Mac, MindManager Reader (Windows & Mac), and MindManager Server App for SharePoint, is available with volume licensing discounts and maintenance options for teams of five or more. For more information, please visit www.mindmanager.com/enterprise (https://www.mindmanager.com/mindmanager-enterprise/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM).

Workshop Event

Concept Mapping: The Key to Unlocking Complex Knowledge Transfer

MindManager (https://www.mindmanager.com/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM) and Helidor Consultancy (https://www.helidor.com/) will be hosting a half-day workshop at Nyenrode Business Universiteit in Breukelen, Netherlands on May 9, 2019. Intended for team leaders, directors, and C-level executives in the finance sector, the workshop will highlight the power of concept mapping and its potential for employee onboarding and knowledge transfer. The workshop will include an overview of real-world use cases and a live demonstration of a mind mapping exercise using MindManager.

Speakers:

Mr. Gerard Frank Sollman, a 12-year veteran of PwC, the former manager of the Competence Centre Finance of the Achmea Group, and a docent professor of Financial Reporting in Nyenrode Business Universiteit's Faculty of Accountancy

Mr. Gerard Hellwig, co-owner and director of Helidor Consultancy, CEO of BSIacademy, and a pioneer in the concept of Skeleton Concept Mapping for businesses

For more information, please visit the event registration page (https://go.mindjet.com/concept-mapping-workshop-breukelen-9-5-2019.html??utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM).

About MindManager

MindManager helps individuals, teams, and enterprises do great work faster by simplifying the way they capture, organise, and share information. Transforming scattered ideas and unstructured data into dynamic visual maps, MindManager gives people a clearer understanding and greater control over their time, work, and world. Millions of global users choose MindManager to brainstorm ideas, plan and execute projects, and communicate knowledge. MindManager is brought to you by Mindjet, a division of Corel Corporation. For more information, please visit www.mindmanager.com (https://www.mindmanager.com/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM).

Media Contact

Lucy Screnci

lucy.screnci@corel.com (mailto:lucy.screnci@corel.com)

www.mindmanager.com (http://www.mindmanager.com/)

