Leading analyst firm outlines the future of strategic selling and identifies Altify as an innovator in a new market for CRO tools, applications and platforms

Altify, a pioneer and leader in Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO), today announced they have been cited as a pioneer in a new industry category of enterprise selling, Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO), by Aragon Research.

Aragon Research describes Customer Revenue Optimization as a new category that automates the selling process into a set of definable actions that sales reps and sales managers need to take to win deals, grow accounts, and maximize revenue for new business as well as upsell, cross sell, and manage renewals in an account. CRO is a new guided selling approach designed to help sales people and the extended revenue team take a strategic approach on targeted account planning so they no longer miss a critical part of a deal. According to Aragon Research, the market for CRO solutions will be US $3.12 billion by 2024, growing at an aggressive 39 percent CAGR.

"As the leader in Customer Revenue Optimization, we're seeing companies make big investments because they understand the critical need for strategy, methodology and technology in complex B2B sales," said Anthony Reynolds, CEO of Altify. "Revenue teams that believe in the science of selling are looking beyond the core CRM platform to guide their complex selling, unlock customer value, and find new revenue opportunities with CRO."

Today, as major technology companies race to create a fully digital and intelligent workplace, there's still a major missing piece when it comes to the sales process. Sales teams need a more consistent, reliable approach to achieve predictable revenue, and CRO is the answer. Customer Revenue Optimization guides the activities of the entire revenue team.

According to the report, when sales teams implement CRO into the selling process, they can expect consistent revenue growth with account plans and opportunity plans that guide sellers and the extended revenue team. The report also states that the consistent application and automation of methodology can ensure much higher close rates, higher revenue and overall higher growth rates.

"Customer Revenue Optimization represents the next step in augmenting and automating the selling process-something we've seen a clear industry need for in recent years as the digital transformation of sales has continued to evolve," said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO at Aragon Research. "Our research points to the fact that CRO is a must-have for any complex sales organization to stay competitive by enabling a guided selling environment to deliver predictable revenue growth."

For additional details on the new category and a copy of the research report "Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO): Automate Sales or Get Left Behind" please go to www.altify.com/aragon-report/.

About Altify

Altify is the Customer Revenue Optimization company, helping businesses generate value and grow revenue. Providing best practices, methodology and technology, Altify helps revenue teams visualize customers and their desired outcomes, unlocking revenue growth and building sales excellence.

Built natively on the Salesforce platform, Altify's CRO application helps thousands of salespeople, sales leaders and executives achieve sustained customer revenue optimization and sales success. Altify customers include: Autodesk, Bell Canada, BT, Comcast, GE, Workday, HP Enterprise, Johnson Controls, United Healthcare, Optum, Salesforce, and Western Union Business Services. Find out more at www.altify.com.

Aragon Research Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005197/en/

Contacts:

Matter

Charles Trowbridge

720-577-5402

altify@matternow.com