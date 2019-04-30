Australia's federal Labor party has pledged to roll out PV generation and batteries at schools across the nation, and to create VPPs supporting up to 365 MW of capacity.From pv magazine Australia. Australia's federal Labor party has promised to make available up to $1 billion (US$704 million) from the government-owned Clean Energy Finance Corporation for the rollout of solar PV and batteries - benefiting up to 4,000 schools across the nation. With Australia due to go to the polls on Saturday, May 18, Labor has outlined a plan for distributed energy systems to be linked into virtual power plants ...

