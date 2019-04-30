Arcutis, Inc. Announces Board of Directors

Board Comprised of Leading Dermatology Experts and Lifescience Investors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / Arcutis, Inc., a privately held immuno-dermatology drug development company addressing significant unmet needs in dermatology, today announced its Board of Directors. The Board is led by Executive Chairman Bhaskar Chaudhuri, Ph.D., Operating Partner at Frazier Healthcare and previously the CEO of Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences and President of Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Other members of the Arcutis' Board of Directors include:

Dan Estes, Ph.D., Partner on the Frazier Healthcare Life Sciences team

Patrick Heron, Managing General Partner of the Frazier Healthcare Life Sciences team

Jonathan Silverstein, J.D., Managing Partner and Co-Head of Global Private Equity at OrbiMed

Charles Stiefel, J.D., former Chairman and CEO of Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.

Ricky Sun, Ph.D., Partner, Bain Capital Life Sciences

Frank Watanabe, M.A., President and CEO, Arcutis, Inc.

Dr. Chaudhuri commented: "We are honored to have such a distinguished group of individuals supporting Arcutis. The Board's combined experience in dermatological drug development, biopharmaceutical industry investment and corporate leadership has been invaluable in guiding Arcutis to this point, and we look forward to their strategic input as we continue to advance our pipeline of novel compounds currently in clinical development for multiple dermatology indications."

Arcutis' combination of vision, opportunity to address unmet medical needs, experienced management and strategic approach has attracted support from leading investors in the life sciences sector, including: Frazier Healthcare Partners, Bain Capital Life Sciences, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management, Hillhouse Capital Group, and Rainbow Group Capital Management. Arcutis has successfully completed Series A and Series B financings, the proceeds of which are funding its clinical development programs and corporate operations.

About Arcutis

Arcutis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs that address significant unmet medical needs in immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop best-in-class molecules against biologically validated targets, leveraging our industry-leading development expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments in less time, at lower cost and with lower risk than other approaches. Arcutis is currently developing two novel compounds (ARQ-151 and ARQ-250) for multiple indications including, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and eczema. Find more information at www.arcutis.com. Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

