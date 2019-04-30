F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of EGM

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 50402)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

30 April 2019

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 30 May 2019 at 12.00pm.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and proxy form have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END