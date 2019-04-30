F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 50402)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

30 April 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 30 May 2019 at 12.30pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



END

