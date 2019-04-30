Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on the top financial analytics secrets that will help businesses to improve their decision-making capabilities. Every company needs prudent financial planning and forecasting. As a result, most of them are leveraging financial analytics solutions to understand and analyze past and current performance and determine if their performance is aligned with appropriate benchmarks to improve business decision-making capabilities. Financial analytics helps companies calculate their profits and provides detailed insights into their financial status to improve profitability, cash flow, and business value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005675/en/

Unveiling top financial analytics secrets that can boost business decision making capabilities (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our customized financial dashboards can help you make better business decisions and improve profitability. Request a free demo now!

Top financial analytics secrets to help businesses boost their decision-making capabilities

Predictive sales analytics

Predictive sales analytics is an essential subset of financial analytics that involves figuring out the accuracy of your sales forecast and boosting your sales predictions in the future. Sales can be predicted in several ways such as by leveraging predictive techniques like correlation analysis or by analyzing trends and patterns in past data.

Devising the most profitable sales strategies can be a daunting task for businesses. Our financial analytics solutions can help. Request a free proposal to know more about our portfolio of financial analytics solutions.

Product profitability analytics

To stay competitive, businesses need to know where their money is being made and lost. Product profitability analytics can help companies to discover profitability by individual product and unveil profitability insights across the product range. Furthermore, this can help in better decision-making. This helps in achieving substantial profit growth over the course of time and companies can focus more on promotion of products that drive them maximum profit.

Cash flow analytics

For businesses to gauge the health of the business, it is essential to know the amount of cash flowing in and out. Cash flow analytics uses real-time indicators such as the working capital ratio and cash conversion cycle to predict the future cash flow. Also, cash flow analytics can help a variety of other corporate functions and make business more efficient at all the levels. To read more, download this free resourcehere

Are you looking for solutions and services that will help you make quicker, smarter, and accurate decisions? Get in touch with our experts right away.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005675/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us