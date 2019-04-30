Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Highlights for Q1 2019:

Revenue was USD 131.0 million, at the upper end of the guidance of USD 126-133 million, down 9% year-on-year and down 5% quarter-on-quarter

EBITDA was USD 6.5 million, down 68% year-on-year and down 59% quarter-on-quarter

EBITDA margin of 5.0%, on the upper end of 2-5% guidance

EBIT was USD -10.3 million, down USD 16.1 million year-on-year and down USD 9.4 million quarter-on-quarter

Net loss was USD 10.4 million, down USD 23.9 million year-on-year and down USD 5.8 million quarter-on-quarter

Loss per share was USD 0.08

Outlook:

Q2 2019 revenue is expected in the range of USD 128-135 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 3% to 9%. Management remains confident to return to growth in the second half of 2019.

Q2 2019 guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.15 USD/Euro.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q1 y-o-y growth Automotive 68.1 71.8 68.5 79.3 76.6 59.7 64.1 -6% Industrial 18.4 20.7 23.2 25.0 23.8 24.3 24.1 4% Medical 6.6 6.9 4.8 5.6 6.3 7.3 6.8 40% Subtotal core business 93.1 99.3 96.5 109.8 106.7 91.3 95.0 -2% 66.4% 64.4% 67.2% 70.6% 70.5% 66.4% 72.5% CCC1 46.4 53.9 46.5 45.3 44.4 45.9 35.8 -23% Others 0.8 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 n.m. Total revenues 140.3 154.1 143.5 155.5 151.4 137.4 131.0 -9%

1 Consumer, Communications Computer

Business development

In the first quarter, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 131.0 million coming in at the upper end of the guidance range of USD 126-133 million. Year-on-year, revenues decreased by 9%, quarter-on-quarter revenues went down by 5%.

Revenues in X-FAB's core business, namely automotive, industrial and medical, came in at USD 95.0 million, and despite the weak automotive market, only decreased by 2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quarter-on-quarter the core business went up by 4%.

The automotive segment recorded a year-on-year decline of 6% whereas it grew by 7% quarter-on-quarter. The increase compared to the previous quarter is mainly due to business which customers had shifted from the fourth to the first quarter in a move to optimize their stock levels. The first quarter automotive business was still soft in light of the overall inventory corrections. Prototyping revenues in the automotive segment decreased by 6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revenues in the industrial market segment recorded a year-on-year increase of 4%; prototyping revenues for industrial applications went up by 8% year-on-year. Main contributor to this growth was the silicon carbide (SiC) business generating a high share of its revenues in the industrial market.

Medical revenues of the first quarter went up by 40% compared to the same quarter last year. Production revenues recorded a growth of 61%, whereas medical prototyping revenues increased by 3% year-on-year. Main sources of medical revenue are applications for ultrasound and x-ray equipment as well as lab-on-a-chip applications with the latter recording the strongest year-on-year growth.

Consumer, communications computer business (CCC) decreased by 23% year-on-year, partly due to inventory corrections. Main contributors were lower sales in RF-SOI in line with the long-term plan, MEMS microphones, and end-of-life fingerprint-related products.

First quarter revenues of X-FAB France increased by 4% year-on-year. Revenues generated with the French site's legacy business are holding up well and in the first quarter had a share of 92%, which is the same level as in the first quarter of last year. The revenue realized in France based on X-FAB technologies was mainly for the CCC end market.

X-FAB group prototyping revenues came in at USD 13.7 million growing 7% year-on-year. Prototyping revenues are predominantly driven by new contracts, therefore adding up to the pipeline of new projects supporting future growth.

Operations update

In the first quarter, X-FAB progressed with its expansion and optimization projects across all sites aiming to increase output and productivity.

The silicon carbide business keeps progressing well benefiting from the overall trend towards electrification and renewable energies in the automotive and industrial segment. The driving range of electric vehicles equipped with SiC power electronics is up to 10% higher than that of electric cars with silicon power electronics. In the first quarter, X-FAB's silicon carbide business continued to pick up momentum with revenues more than quadrupling compared to the same quarter last year. Total SiC revenues came in at USD 4.7 million, thereof USD 3.3 million production revenues, a 27% increase compared to the previous quarter after two more customers moved into volume production. In the first quarter, X-FAB Texas also launched new SiC development projects for two further customers and completed the setup of the SiC epitaxy cleanroom ready for installation of equipment in the second quarter 2019.

The implementation of X-FAB's automotive technologies at X-FAB France moved forward. Automotive production is scheduled to start in the second quarter with first wafer deliveries in the second half of 2019.

In the first quarter, X-FAB capital expenditures amounted to USD 23.8 million up 15% compared to the same quarter of last year. Apart from capex that had already been initiated in 2018, capex was mainly spent for the capacity expansion project at X-FAB Dresden, the new office building at X-FAB Sarawak as well as the epi cleanroom at X-FAB Texas.

The lower research development expenses in the first quarter are based on several factors, such as higher subsidies, less external spending as well as other cost savings.

Profitability and FX volatility

The lower utilization rate resulting from the contraction of demand increases the proportion of fixed costs, and on top of that, the decrease of work in progress and finished goods inventory by USD 9.2 million had a negative effect. Both elements lead to a year-on-year increase in cost of goods sold amounting to USD 7.2 million while revenues dropped by USD 12.5 million.

The actual exchange rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 1.14 with a corresponding EBITDA margin of 5.0%. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.23 experienced in the first quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin in Q1 2019 would have been at 3.0%.

In order to limit the effect of the US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate fluctuations, X-FAB aims at further increasing the share of Euro-denominated sales and managed to raise it to 23% in the first quarter of 2019, coming from a low of 11% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The aim is to achieve a 25% share of Euro-denominated sales by the end of 2019.

Management comments outlook

Commenting on the development of X-FAB's business, Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "I am very excited about the business development and the design wins in our core markets. The electrification of cars will be the main driver for the silicon carbide business, and also our high voltage SOI technology platform is very well in demand because of its built-in robustness and the capability to handle high voltages required for electric vehicles. Our customers tell us that the forecasts are strong and business should go up. However, visibility in the short term remains weak. With reduced turnaround times in our factories, customers tend to postpone orders and further reduce inventories in the supply chain. I expect that this could reverse suddenly and therefore we continue to work on productivity improvements in our factories to be 100% prepared."

The second quarter 2019 results will be communicated on July 30th, 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2018 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2018 audited Revenue 131,005 143,530 137,424 587,899 Revenues in USD in 76 81 79 81 Revenues in EUR in 23 19 21 18 Cost of sales -126,477 -119,228 -120,305 -483,892 Gross Profit 4,528 24,302 17,119 104,007 Gross Profit margin in % 3.5% 16.9% 12.5% 17.7% Research and development expenses -5,407 -8,191 -7,830 -31,237 Selling expenses -1,992 -2,206 -2,022 -8,070 General and administrative expenses -7,785 -7,964 -7,797 -31,499 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 174 570 -454 1,021 Other income and other expenses 220 -665 121 -1,304 Operating profit -10,262 5,846 -864 32,919 Finance income 3,556 14,805 3,978 21,296 Finance costs -2,622 -8,971 -4,763 -28,603 Net financial result 934 5,835 -784 -7,307 Profit before tax -9,329 11,681 -1,648 25,613 Income tax -1,036 1,871 -2,906 -3,059 Profit for the period -10,365 13,552 -4,554 22,554 Operating profit (EBIT) -10,262 5,846 -864 32,919 Depreciation 16,784 14,325 16,787 61,492 EBITDA 6,522 20,172 15,924 94,412 EBITDA margin in % 5.0% 14.1% 11.6% 16.1% Earnings per share at the end of period -0.08 0.10 -0.03 0.17 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.13635 1.23032 1.14088 1.18183

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, Rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2018 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 368,974 319,598 345,626 Investment properties 9,266 8,925 9,415 Intangible assets 8,496 7,725 9,023 Non-current investments 524 641 381 Other non-current assets 23,594 14,096 20,594 Deferred tax assets 34,310 35,490 34,234 Total non-current assets 445,164 386,476 419,272 Current assets Inventories 151,280 113,992 147,150 Trade and other receivables 58,054 80,497 71,378 Other assets 29,179 33,124 26,699 Cash and cash equivalents 207,276 306,865 242,768 Total current assets 445,789 534,478 487,995 TOTAL ASSETS 890,953 920,954 907,268 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings -95,159 -93,155 -84,782 Cumulative translation adjustment -473 -786 -539 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 685,052 686,743 695,363 Non-controlling interests 364 336 364 Total equity 685,417 687,079 695,726 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 88,078 99,868 72,328 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 7,441 8,944 7,446 Total non-current liabilities 95,519 108,812 79,774 Current liabilities Trade payables 31,259 29,123 45,889 Current loans and borrowings 27,785 38,502 31,632 Other current liabilities and provisions 50,974 57,437 54,246 Total current liabilities 110,017 125,063 131,767 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 890,953 920,954 907,268

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2018 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2018 audited Income before taxes -9,329 11,681 -1,648 25,613 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 13,833 9,403 17,188 65,979 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 16,784 14,325 16,787 61,492 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -745 -837 -398 -2,820 Interest income and expenses (net) 419 593 254 1,019 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) 0 673 171 900 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net) -143 1,099 616 4,033 Other non-cash transactions (net) -2,482 -6,451 -242 1,354 Changes in working capital: -7,943 -11,071 -24,144 -41,469 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables 13,406 2,030 -2,350 10,387 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses -6,082 -8,776 9,017 7,992 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -4,129 -7,580 -16,011 -41,304 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -7,476 -4,814 -8,321 -18,770 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities -3,662 8,069 -6,479 227 Income taxes (paid)/received -92 -62 -711 -1,020 Cash Flow from operating activities -3,532 9,951 -9,314 49,102 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets -23,815 -20,767 -23,327 -85,102 Payments for investments -175 0 -150 -150 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 0 0 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties -101 -66 -43 -199 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 94 51 37 178 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 0 15 179 206 Interest received 663 534 903 3,156 Cash Flow used in investing activities -23,334 -20,232 -22,402 -81,911

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2018 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2018 audited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 0 0 0 0 Repayment of loans and borrowings -7,500 -8,747 -9,466 -34,703 Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements 0 0 0 0 Payments of lease installments -618 -702 -618 -2,561 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 0 0 0 357 Interest paid -409 -619 -517 -2,195 Gross proceeds from capital increase 0 0 0 0 Direct cost related to capital increase 0 0 0 0 Payment of preference dividend -1,000 -1,000 Distribution to non-controlling interests -11 -12 0 -12 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -8,539 -10,081 -11,602 -40,114 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash -88 7,991 -1,912 -3,544 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -35,405 -20,362 -43,317 -72,923 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 242,768 319,235 287,998 319,235 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 207,276 306,865 242,768 242,768

