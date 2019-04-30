Citycon Oyj: Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 30.04.2019 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date: 30.04.2019 Exchange transaction:





Buy



Share class





CTY1S Amount, shares 20 547 Average price/share, EUR 9,1898 Total price, EUR 188 822,82



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 53 384 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC









Lauri Vehkaluoto





Further Enquiries:





IR and Communications Director, Mikko Pohjala Tel. +358 40 838 0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com



