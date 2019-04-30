Citycon Oyj: Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
30.04.2019 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
30.04.2019
Exchange transaction:
Share class
Amount, shares
20 547
Average price/share, EUR
9,1898
Total price, EUR
188 822,82
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
the completion of transactions: 53 384 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto
Further Enquiries:
IR and Communications Director, Mikko Pohjala
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/change-in-company-s-own-shares,c2800681
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2800681/b6f9a819291d71ca.xlsx
CTY1S FH 30 4 2019