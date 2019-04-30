Regulatory News:

AKKA publishes its Integrated Report for the 2018 financial year:

The report is available on the company's website at https://www.akka-technologies.com/ in the Investors space, under "Financial Information".

Copies of the registration document may be obtained by calling +32 (0)2 712 60 95 or by email at shareholders@akka.eu.

The English version will be available shortly.

Upcoming events:

Q1 2019 Revenue Publication: Monday, 6th May 2019

H1 2019 Revenue Publication: Thursday, 25th July 2019

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 21,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2018.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

