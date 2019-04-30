Regulatory News:

MAUREL PROM (Paris:MAU):

The Company announces that its 2018 Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (the "AMF") on 30 April 2019.

The following documents are in particular included in the 2018 Registration Document:

the 2018 annual financial report;

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance required under Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code;

the reports from the statutory auditors;

the description of the share buy-back program; and

the report on the payments made to governments required under Article L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.

This document is publicly available under the conditions provided for by the applicable regulations and is also available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr), section "Investor relations", sub-section "Annual reports", and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as strategic risks, operational risks, financial risks and risks related to political, social or environmental factors, which may affect the Company's business.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC Small, CAC Mid&Small, CAC All Tradable

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005860/en/

Contacts:

MAUREL PROM

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Emmanuel Huynh

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu