Informa PLC: Informa Markets Launches New Brand Identity

Informa Markets focused on helping specialist markets and communities around the world to trade, innovate and grow

LONDON, April 30, 2019, a division of Informa PLC (LON:INF) formerly known as Informa Exhibitions, today introduced its new name and brand identity and launched a new corporate website, reflecting the ongoing development and expansion of the business and its focus on enabling the success of its customers and the specialist markets in which they work.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

"From Health & Nutrition to Construction, Healthcare & Pharma to Agriculture, Fashion to Hospitality and much more, we live and breathe specialist markets," said Charlie McCurdy, CEO of Informa Markets. "Informa Markets really brings to life the role we play helping to bring energy, opportunity, growth and success to the specialist markets our customers operate in, and to our customers' businesses."

He continued: "The new Informa Markets identity reflects the continued expansion of our services both at exhibitions and beyond the show floor, into data and digital products and specialist content, as well as the expansion of our own business. After combining with UBM's powerful event-focused brands in 2018, Informa Markets is a single, strong identity that brings together all our teams, partners and customers across our increasingly broad and international portfolio."

Informa Markets is the leading global platform for industries, specialist markets and communities to trade, grow and engage. It consists of more than 550 international B2B events and brands, as well as specialist digital content and data solutions, with over 4,400 colleagues based in more than 40 countries around the globe. Informa Markets provides customers with meaningful experiences where they can engage, experience and do business, helping global communities to thrive 365 days a year.

"Similar to how people and companies evolve, so has our brand identity," said Richard Brook, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Informa Markets. "It has progressed over the years as we have produced impactful events, brands, digital offerings, a distinctive culture and engaged communities around the globe. The new Informa Markets identity is a fantastic representation of what and who we are today, and how that will develop in the future as we continue to advance and provide platforms that facilitate connections and the best customer experience."

To explore the new branding and website visit www.InformaMarkets.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals to Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Contact Information

Ashley Womack

Director of External Communications, Informa Markets

Ashley.C.Womack@informa.com

415-307-4858

A video accompanying this release is available at https://youtu.be/jSkp5O5NSps