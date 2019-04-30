Distributed Control System Vendors to Gain Revenue Opportunities by Focusing on Open Architectures

Integrated cybersecurity and service-based business models help vendors expand customer base, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As end-user industries embrace the concept of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) or Industry 4.0, there will be greater demand for IT-operational technology (OT) convergence. In this environment, distributed control system (DCS) vendors that are keen to prove their agility and adaptability will look to innovate in the software segment to create value for end users. The revenue opportunities in evolving into an open, secure, and interoperable DCS systemis expected to drive the $14.79 billion DCS market towards $17.14 billion by 2025.

"Owing to the higher adoption of digitalization in end-user industries, DCS vendors are collaborating with IT providers to develop digital capabilities. Start-ups with niche capabilities will, therefore, play a crucial role in the future of industrial automation," said Rohit Karthikeyan, senior research analyst for Frost & Sullivan's Global Industrial team. "Meanwhile, as end users' projects increase in scale and complexity, their dependence on main automation contractor (MAC) will also rise. Consequently, DCS vendors will strive to develop MAC capabilities to execute end-user automation projects and gain a competitive advantage."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Analysis of the Global Distributed Control System Market, Forecast to 2025, examines the impact of digitalization on the DCS market. It also examines the key market participants and offers an in-depth analysis of the market revenue by different regions and revenue segments. Additionally, it presents a detailed overview of the market share and competitive analysis by geographical region, industry vertical, and system size.

"Going forward, the growth in emerging Asian countries will expand APAC's share of the global DCS market revenues to 34.8 percent by 2025," noted Karthikeyan. "Investments in new pipeline projects from the Middle East to Central Europe and refinery projects in countries such as Germany, France, and Italy are expected to lead to new midstream and downstream project activities and ultimately, revenue opportunities in the next three to five years."

DCS vendors will be able to generate further revenues by making the most of the growth opportunities in:

Providing services, mainly in the areas of operations, maintenance, training, and support.

Minimizing the investment risk quotient by adopting new business models such as Product-as-a-Service , pay-per-use , and licensing .

, , and . Offering retrofit cybersecurity solutions to end users and integrating cybersecurity functionality into their legacy systems. Cybersecurity is expected to evolve from reactive to predictive based on built-in cognitive functionalities to address the threats that the next-generation of open DCS systems are expected to face.

Migrating to advanced DCS systems (or modernization) to benefit both end users and suppliers.

Adopting a customer-centric approach to solution development and delivering high customization based on end-user needs.

Analysis of the Global Distributed Control System Market, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Industrial Automation & Process Control Growth Partnership Service program.

