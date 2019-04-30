Company to focus on benefits of CBD for non-addictive pain management and opioid, alcohol addiction recovery

Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces the debut of TABMELT, a sublingual drug delivery system that Vivera has exclusively licensed for the specific use for pharmaceutical cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound derived from hemp, and other hemp-derived and biosynthetic cannabinoid compounds.

"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average, 130 Americans die every single day from an opioid overdose," said Dr. Jon Norman, Chief Scientific Officer at Vivera. "We believe CBD has several important roles to play in this national crisis. It may offer a non-addictive way to manage pain and may create an alternative to starting patients on opioids in the first place. In addition, it may hold promise as a way to ease the detox process for patients in drug or alcohol recovery."

Internationally patented and U.S. patent-pending TABMELT may optimize the pharmaceutical delivery of CBD by offering a sublingual, set-dose system, which may enhance bioavailability by largely avoiding first-pass metabolism through the liver.

"Vivera's commitment to innovative research, product development, and providing non-addictive therapies and treatments to patients is the foundation of our work," said Olivia Karpinski, Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Vivera. "Our goal is to provide a non-addictive solution to patients nationwide who seek to manage pain and opioid cessation and deterrence in a safer way."

Vivera is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, visit https://viverapharma.com.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharma.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements:

