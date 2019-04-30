Atos International: Atos Annual General Meeting

Paris, April 30, 2019 - Atos SE held today its Annual General Meeting chaired by Mr. Thierry Breton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The shareholders widely approved the renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Thierry Breton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years as well as they approved the three-year strategic plan. Exceptional distribution in kind of 23.5% of the share capital of Worldline and the Company's sense of purpose were also overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders.

The General Meeting first renewed the terms of office as Director of Mr. Thierry Breton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of three years and thereby reiterated its confidence until 2022. The 2021 ADVANCE strategic plan implemented during this mandate obtained a favorable opinion at 99.72% of the votes.

The exceptional distribution in kind of 23.5% of the shares making up Worldline's share capital was also overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders.

In anticipation of the provisions of the so-called "Loi Pacte", the General Meeting also approved by a very large majority the sense of purpose ("raison d'être") proposed by the Board of Directors:

"Atos's mission is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its services and competences are underpinned by excellence in the advance of scientific and technological knowledge and research and in its commitment to learning and education. Across the world Atos enables its customers and all who live and work in the industry, to grow and prosper in a safe, secure and sustainable environment."

Atos is therefore the first company of the CAC40 to anchor its sense of purpose in its Articles of Association, emphasizing the identity, the mission and the core values of the Company and, at the same time, strengthening the Company's leadership towards its stakeholders.

The General Meeting approved the annual and consolidated accounts for the financial year ending December 31st, 2018, the payment of an ordinary dividend for 2018 of €1.70 per share, and the option for the payment of the ordinary dividend either in shares or cash. The details of the ordinary distribution as well as the details regarding the exceptional distribution are included in separate releases by the Company.

The General Meeting approved with 91.52% of the votes the elements of compensation and benefits paid or awarded to Mr. Thierry Breton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, for the financial year ending December 31st, 2018 and approved the features and criteria for setting, allocating, and granting, the fixed, variable, long-term and exceptional elements making up the total compensation and benefits of all kinds attributable for the financial year ending December 31st, 2019 to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (91.16% of the votes) and to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Elie Girard (91.12% of the votes).

The General Meeting also renewed the terms of office of Directors of Mr. Vernon Sankey for a period of three years and of Ms. Aminata Niane and Ms. Lynn Paine for a period of two years. The General Meeting also appointed Mr. Vivek Badrinath as Director for a period of two years and General Jean-Louis Georgelin as censeur for a period of one year. The Board of Directors during its meeting after the General Meeting decided to confirm the composition of the Board's Committees, and to renew Mr. Thierry Breton's mandate as Chairman and CEO and Ms. Aminata Niane's mandate as Lead Independent Director.

The voting results of the Combined General Meeting are detailed on Atos website (Investors section - Annual General Meeting).

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over €11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index. www.atos.net - Follow us on @Atos

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Media:

Sylvie Raybaud - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net

Terence Zakka - +33 1 73 26 40 76 - terence.zakka@atos.net

Investors Relations :

Gilles Arditti - +33 1 73 26 00 66 - gilles.arditti@atos.net

Attachment