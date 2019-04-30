The "European Biometrics Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides the overall market size of each segment for 2018 and a revenue breakdown by technology, application, and vertical markets. It focuses on various market dynamics, challenges, Mega Trends, market trends, product analysis, and other factors that are likely to drive market growth. The base year of the study is 2018, with forecasts up to 2023. It offers a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape with a SWOT analysis of top companies.

This research analyzes the European biometric market across government and commercial segments. The government segment includes application such as border control, e-ID, and law enforcement. The commercial segment includes applications such as physical, logical security, and surveillance. The growing physical and cyber security attacks as well as trends such as Internet of Things (IoT) and regulations are stoking demand for biometric technology. Fingerprint modality is the dominant modality across all government and commercial applications as it is less expensive than other modalities.

However, 2017 saw facial biometrics make a breakthrough, particularly in the banking and finance domain. Growth of digitization across different industries is driving the need for a robust cybersecurity system. IoT is changing the way business is being conducted across different industries as a result of changing customer dynamics. Customers are increasingly using smartphones for commerce and banking. The growing risk of identity theft and fraud is intensifying interest in biometrics. Customers are demanding the highest level of security without any drop in the levels of convenience. This trend has resulted in and will continue to drive growth opportunities for biometrics.

The technologies involved include fingerprint, face, iris, vein, voice, and others. The biometrics market revenue calculation includes hardware and software. The study is segmented by government and commercial.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow for and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

What are the key trends and how does it impact this market?

How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market ripe for acquisitions?

Are the products/services offered meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

Key Conclusion

This research will present key market participants with business intelligence to help them understand the future of the biometrics market in the verticals covered.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints Total Biometrics Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends Total Biometrics Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Discussion

Percent Revenue Discussion by Technology

5. Market Share and Competitive Ranking Total Biometrics Market

Market Share Ranking

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in Biometric Industry Ecosystem 2018

Growth Opportunity Blockchain

Growth Opportunity Artificial Intelligence

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Impact of Industry Mega Trends on the European Biometrics Market

Mega Trends' Impact on the European Biometrics Market

Behavioral Biometrics Mega Trend Explained

Artificial Intelligence Mega Trend Explained

Blockchain Mega Trend Explained

8. Government Segment Analysis

Government Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Commercial Segment Analysis

Commercial Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. The Last Word

The Last Word 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Upcoming Study Topics

Partial List of Companies

List of Exhibits

