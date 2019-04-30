Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX(Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205 the "Company"), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announces its unaudited revenue for the first quarter of 2019.

Income statement (unaudited)

K€ Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Revenues 5 Of which: License Services 5

Activity and results during the first quarter 2019

Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to €5K, generated by the crossed-charged to our partners of shared external contract research organization costs pursuant to our license and collaboration agreement.

The Company's cash availability as of March 31, 2019 amounted to €40.9M. Additionally, during April 2019 the Company has raised approximately €30.5 in a placement of new shares as well as through the exercise of founders' warrants (Bon de souscription de parts de créateur d'entrepriseor BSPCE) by Laurent Levy.

Regarding clinical development, Nanobiotix and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center announced, in January 2019, a large-scale comprehensive clinical collaboration for first-in-class radioenhancer NBTXR3. The collaboration will initially support nine new Phase I/II clinical trials using NBTXR3 in treating six cancer types and will involve around 340 patients. A majority of the trials are expected to launch in 2019.

At the end of March, Nanobiotix also announced its clinical registration plan in Head and Neck cancers for the United States following US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) feedback. The Company plans to design an Overall Survival (OS)-based, randomized, event-driven Phase II/III clinical trial. 50% of patients will receive standard of care radiotherapy combined with NBTXR3 while the other 50% will receive radiotherapy in combination with cetuximab. The Company plans to initiate its global clinical trial authorization process with the US FDA in 2H2019.

Nanobiotix also received €14M in March 2019 through the second tranche disbursement of loan financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB). Nanobiotix's financing arrangement with the EIB will enable Nanobiotix to accelerate both the development of NBTXR3's clinical trial in Head and Neck cancers and support its European go-to-market strategy.

Next financial press release: revenue for Q2 2019 on July 19, 2019

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's headquarters are in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects, including the development and commercialization of Hensify. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix registered with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.19-018 on April 30, 2019 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country.

