Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (LYXGREEN SS) Lyxor International Asset Management: 'Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc' - Annual reports 30-Apr-2019 / 18:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Investment objective The Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc aims to track the Solactive Green Bond EUR USD IG Index, a benchmark of EUR and USD denominated investment-grade green bonds issued by sovereigns, supranationals, development banks and corporates. Green bonds are fixed income securities whose proceeds are solely dedicated to the financing of eligible green projects focused on climate mitigation or adaptation efforts. The index constituents are labelled green bonds defined as eligible for index inclusion by the Climate Bonds Initiative, an independent not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the promotion of investments for a low carbon and climate-resilient economy. Details of the index methodology may be found on www.solactive.com. Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index Place Opening Currency Ticker RIC Reuters Distribution FX Hours Bloomber Hed (GMT) g ge LSE 08:00 / GBP CLIM LN CLIM.L No No 16:30 NYSE 08:00 / EUR CLIM FP CLIM.PA No No Euronext 16:30 Paris* OMXD SEK LYXGREEN LYXGREEN.ST No No Futures SS Deutsche 08:00 / EUR KLMH GY KLMH.DE No Yes Boerse 19:00 (Xetra)** *First listing pleace of this share class **listing of other share classes Attachment Document title: Annual Report Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CQDIQULQQD [1] ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LYXGREEN SS Sequence No.: 8468 EQS News ID: 805945 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=64d350fed257d5abdbddb7b5ed07fb06&application_id=805945&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

April 30, 2019 13:02 ET (17:02 GMT)