New Release Also Provides Immediate Visibility into Known Software Vulnerabilities and Compliance Risks

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, today announced enhanced optimization for Microsoft and Oracle along with advanced analytics for software vulnerability and compliance risks. The latest features and enhancements to the Snow platform provide organizations with the complete visibility and manageability required to maximize the value of their technology.

"As digital transformation eats the enterprise, our customers are faced with increasingly complex technology ecosystems," said Peter Björkman, Chief Technology Officer at Snow. "We continue to make it easier for businesses to manage the cost, efficiency and risk associated with enterprise technology, ultimately supporting their ability to empower employees with the software and services that best drive performance."

With this release, Snow extends automation to help organizations tame their biggest technology pain points while unleashing productivity and innovation across the enterprise. New features include:

Advanced optimization for Windows Server, including automated recommendations for optimal edition licensing

Automated entitlement imports for Oracle to dramatically reduce the time and risk associated with manual efforts

Detailed insights into IBM and VMware partitioning to ensure Oracle license compliance and optimization

Dynamic compliance exclusions for common enterprise vendors to account for scenarios such as production and test environments

Snow also released advanced analytics to reduce risk across the entire business. According to a 2018 Ponemon Institute and IBM study, the average cost of a data breach is nearly $3.9 million. Despite rising costs, security incidents continue to increase at alarming rates, with some reports estimating around five billion records exposed last year alone. In an effort to minimize cyber threats and incidents, Snow's new governance and risk features identify known vulnerabilities tied to software currently implemented and in use within an enterprise. Immediate visibility enables businesses to prioritize and reduce data risks across all cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

These innovations follow on Gartner's recent recognition of Snow as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools for the second year in a row. For more insight into Snow's enterprise offerings, download our free guides on Oracle optimization and identifying risk in your IT ecosystem, or sign up for our webinar on gaining visibility into your technology ecosystem on May 29.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, ensuring the trillions spent on all forms of technology is optimized to drive maximum value. More than 4,000 organizations around the world rely on Snow's platform to provide complete visibility, optimize usage and spend, and minimize regulatory risk. Headquartered in Stockholm, Snow has more local offices and regional support centers than any other software asset and cloud management provider, delivering unparalleled results to our customers and partners. To find out more about Snow Software, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005998/en/

Contacts:

Julie Neumann

Snow Software

julie.neumann@snowsoftware.com

+1 615 498 9650