Patton Electronics Co.: Patton Expands SmartNode CPE Portfolio with 1,000-Session eSBC

Supporting up to 1,000 concurrent VoIP calls, the SmartNode SN5600 is four CPE in one device: eSBC, access router, QoS server, and PacketSmart monitoring agent

SmartNode VoIP… More than Just Talk!



GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 30, 2019-manufacturing high-quality network equipment in the USA for over 35 years-announces the soon-to-be released SmartNode 5600 eSBC (enterprise session border controller) for medium to large enterprises.



For companies that need more than 200 but less than 5,000 concurrent SIP-to-SIP sessions, the SN5600 VoIP customer-premise equipment (CPE) hits the spot. The x86-based device supports up to 1,000 concurrent SIP-to-SIP VoIP sessions.



"SIP telephony is the new standard," said Marc Aeberhard , SmartNode Product Manager. "Enterprises are moving to SIP trunking and hosted IP-PBX solutions en masse. The new SN5600 is the perfect eSBC for in mid-to-large enterprises that want to implement an All-IP solution."



Actually, the SN5600 is much more than just an eSBC. The new SmartNode VoIP CPE does the work of four devices in a single customer premise unit:



In addition to providing the obligatory security features and SIP-normalization functions, the SN5600 eSBC also operates as an edge access router, QoS management node, and network monitoring agent, fully integrated with the Patton Cloud edge orchestration service.



In related news, Patton recently announced its new SmartNode Virtual CPE that Supports VNF Hypervisor Solutions for SD-WAN. The virtual SmartNode (vSN) supports thousands-theoretically unlimited numbers-of calls. The virtual environment and resources the customer chooses govern the call capacity. Customers can keep adding more RAM or processing power to grow the solution for example.